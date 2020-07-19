January 8, 1923 - July 8, 2020 Wanda Schumacher was born in St. Louis, Missouri, the oldest of three daughters of Frank Schumacher and Olga Mohrman Schumacher. She was raised in a happy home life with her sisters, Anita and Sally in Springfield, MO. After high school, Wanda attended and graduated business college. In 1942, she married Raymond ("Bob") Davis, an engineer and army pilot in Word War II. Sadly, Davis was killed in an airplane accident. Newly widowed with a young son, Wanda returned to Springfield to raise her son. She was employed by Lurie Mfg. before marrying Theodore ("Ted") Wiggins in 1946. Wanda and Ted moved to California where Ted graduated from USC. They built their new home in West Covina, having five more children. Wanda, along with Ted, was extremely active in volunteer work at Sacred Heart Church and with the Girl Scouts and the Retarded Children's Association. Wanda was Chairman of the Respect Life Committee at Sacred Heart Church for 18 years, as well as creating the curriculum and teaching religion classes to the developmentally disabled for 25 years. Wanda is survived by 5 of her children and their spouses: Bob & Louise Davis, Colleen & John Childers, Deborah Grumbine, Doug & Jackie Wiggins and Jan & Mark Grumbine, 25 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren, and her sisters, Anita Atkinson and Sally Wells. Donations in memory of Wanda Wiggins will be gratefully appreciated by: Pregnancy Help Center, 5626 Rosemead Blvd., Temple City, CA 91780





