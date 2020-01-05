|
June 13, 1934 - Dec. 24, 2019 Warren Hardy Burton, Age 85, born June 13, 1934 in San Bernardino, CA. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 24, 2019. He attended San Bernardino High School where he met the love of his life, Shirley Mae Taylor. They graduated in June of 1952 and were married in February of 1953. Even before graduating high school, Warren began working with his father laying floors. He continued this trade until 1985 when he became a Business Agent of Floor Layers Local Union 1247 until retiring in June 1996. He still remained very involved in Union matters including consulting for the Trust Fund and assisting with retirees, members, and surviving families of members. He became a Lifetime Member of the West Covina Elks Lodge #1996 joining in 1974 and becoming an Elk of the Year in 1978. He was very involved in the Elks Lodge joining the Doo-B-Doos Camper Group & then the Good Timers, camping at least once a month. He remained very active and involved in the Elks often times volunteering to play Santa Claus, setting up for special functions including Thursday Night Bingo, Christmas Tree Lane and cooking for Elk of the Year Bar-B-Ques. He enjoyed his motorhome, camping and traveling throughout the United States, Canada and even traveling to Alaska the day after his retirement. Family was always his first priority and he enjoyed every minute he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. His favorite part of life was being "Grampsey" and he was the best! He is survived by his loving wife of almost 67 years, Shirley; children, David (Tina) Burton, Karen, Sherry (Scott) Miller, and Lona (Chris) McDermott; eight grandchildren, Denise (Omar), Desiree (David), Joshua (Michelle), Christina, Victoria, Courtney, Taylor, and Aubrey; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joseph and Alan Burton; and many many friends. Viewing will be Tuesday, January 7th at 10:00am at Loraine Ave Baptist Church, Glendora with services to follow at 11:00am. Interment to follow at 2:00pm at Oakdale Memorial Park, Glendora. A memorial service will also be held at West Covina Elks Lodge #1996 at a later date in January. He was truly a great, well respected and loving man and will be missed by all who knew him. Those who wish, may make donations to City of Hope in his name.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Jan. 5, 2020