1925 - 2019 Warren Theodore (Jack) Moreau literally lived a Norman Rockwell childhood on Champion Place in Alhambra in the 1930's when the famed artist worked out of a garage down the street and used Jack's older brother John as a model for Boy's Life calendar covers and Jack and his friend Walt Redmond nabbed oranges from sculptor Eli Harvey's tree and ditched school and the wrath of the nuns to take the Red Line to Santa Monica Beach. He died April 5th in Glendale from complications of Alzheimer's. He was 94. Known as Jack (for a reason he could never recall), he was born in Piedmont, California, to Warren Theodore Moreau Sr., formerly of Chicago, and Catherine Ryan, who was born in San Francisco and witnessed the earthquake of 1906 from her family home in Oakland. There were five children in the family: Ella May, stillborn; John; Elizabeth; Catherine; and Warren Jr., the youngest. They all predeceased him. But like in the idealized world of Rockwell's America, there was a dark side to life on Champion Place. Jack's father left his mother Catherine with four children to raise during the Depression and Warren Senior was only sporadically in his life emerging memorably once when he was 12 to take him to Philippe's for a French dip sandwich, then again when he was 17 to escort him down to the Select Service office in the Federal Building on Los Angeles Street and enlist him in the Navy, which led him at 18 to find himself squeezed behind the machine gun in a Grumman Avenger bomber off Guadalcanal. He survived that experience and went on to live through the latter half of the 20th century and well into the 21 st , only talking about his war experiences late in life with vivid recollection, regretting that he had likely killed Japanese boys that were no older than him. And though he fought in both World War II and in the Korean War he never harbored illusions about glory and heroism. But, although he protested the Vietnam and Iraq wars, he also detested the well-connected cheerleaders for war who found convenient ways to avoid participating themselves. He particularly railed against Frank Sinatra, John Wayne, Ronald Reagan and, of course, Donald Trump. Jack never quite settled down to a career. He went from the Navy, on to college, was an aerospace engineer on early missile launches working for North American Rockwell, Hughes Aircraft and TRW. He ran a restaurant with his second wife, Sylvia, in Alice Springs, Australia, and was finally an electrical contractor in Las Vegas. Sylvia died in 2013. He loved the sea. When he was on aircraft carriers during the two wars, he often slept on deck where he could hear the sounds of the waves. His son Michael recalls when he was 9 years old he went with his dad from their home in San Luis Obispo to Montana de Oro where Jack slipped into a wet suit and disappeared into murky water with a crowbar and gunny sack. He came back from the rocks with a catch of what seemed like 20 or more abalone, which they took home and his first wife Eileen prepared them along with loaves of garlic bread and salad for a dozen guests. It was one of the best times the family had together. Jack loved eating, drinking, folk music, and movies; his favorite film was "The Third Man," which he must have watched a dozen times over the years. He also loved arguing politics. And he hated racism. Late in life he recalled a time in the early 1950's when he was stationed in the Navy in Memphis, Tennessee. He and Eileen were standing on street corner with Michael in a stroller, when an old Black man approached and asked if he could cross the street with them. They said sure, but they asked why. He said drivers would try to run him down if he crossed by himself. Jack never got over the injustice of that. He treasured his family, and is survived by sons Michael (and wife Florence) and Todd (and wife Amanda), of Pasadena and Seattle; daughter Patricia, of Australia; and grandchildren, Lauren and Zoe of Seattle; and Jack of Las Vegas; and sister-in-law Lucia Santorsola of Las Vegas. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Bridget, James and Patrick Holland, and Michael Potter. Jack met his longtime friend Fred Landau when both were arrested protesting at the nuclear test site outside Las Vegas, Nevada. Fred, several years Jack's junior, probably spoke for many of Jack's friends over the years: "His generosity was boundless. I rejoice in the companionship and comradery that he has provided me and so many others."
Published in Pasadena Star-News on May 5, 2019