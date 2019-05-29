*Bramstedt, Wayne G.*



*Sept. 23, 1935-May 22, 2019*



On May 22, 2019, Wayne Glenn Bramstedt, PhD, loving father, husband, son, and teacher, passed away peacefully in his bed at home in San Gabriel, California. Born September 23, 1935 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to Helmuth and Laura Bramstedt, he was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Louise Kathleen Bramstedt, who passed in 1995.



After graduating from Monrovia-Duarte High School in 1954, Wayne went on to earn his Associate in Arts Degree from Pasadena City College in 1956, then graduated from the Southern California Peace Officers' Training Center in 1957, and served briefly at the Pasadena Police Department before moving on to the San Marino Police department as a patrol officer. Wayne remained very busy over the next decade, marrying his wife Louise in 1959, serving in the Air National Guard until his honorable discharge in 1960, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1961 from the Los Angeles State College of Applied Arts and Sciences, and serving in the United States Air Force Reserves until his honorable discharge in 1962. Wayne continued to serve at

the San Marino Police Department while pursuing graduate work in

anthropology, and in 1965, received his Master of Arts Degree in

Anthropology at UCLA, and began what would become a 31-year tenure as a professor of anthropology at El Camino Community College. During this time, Wayne began pursuing post-graduate work and earned his Community College Chief Administrative Officer credential in 1973, as well as his doctorate from UCLA in 1977, based on his study of American Indians in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Wayne's dedication to the American Indian community led to his being accepted as an honorary member of the Los Angeles Indian Center.



Teaching was Wayne's passion, his life, and his love. As his career at El Camino College neared completion in 1996, he was presented with the Award for Meritorious Service and recognized with a 'Resolution of Appreciation' for his "loyalty and dedication to his profession, his service to students and colleagues, and his deep commitment to education". During retirement, Wayne remained as busy as he was as a full-time professor, and only just before his passing, completed a revised edition of his 450-page doctoral dissertation, which his children have been entrusted with publishing. Wayne Bramstedt is survived by his brother, Gary Bramstedt; his four children

Randall, Kurt, Barrett, and Nicole; grandchildren Courtney, Andrew, and Scott; and three nephews James, David, and Scott Alverson. A memorial service will take place *(TODAY)* Thursday, May 30 at 11:00 AM at Douglass & Zook Mortuary.



