Jan. 19, 1953 - Feb. 25, 2019 Wayne Franklin Licher, Jr. passed away at the age of 66 on February 25, 2019 from natural causes related to his diabetes. He was born January 19, 1953 and was raised in Pasadena and a long time Arcadia resident. He graduated from Pasadena High School in 1971 and then from the University of La Verne in 1975. Wayne played competitive baseball and men's softball throughout his life. He spent his children's youth coaching, volunteering and mentoring them and others in baseball and softball. He was an avid golfer, playing on many courses throughout California and Hawaii. He achieved a hole in one at Oakmont Country Club in 2015. Wayne is survived by his wife of 38 years Lorri Licher, daughter Lindsey Guest, son-in-law David Guest, son Brad Licher, daughter-in-law Sara Licher and his three grandsons Brayden, Carson and Camden. He is predeceased by his parents Wayne Sr and Besse (Schiesser), who in 1946 started long time Pasadena business, Licher Direct Mail. The company was succeeded by Wayne and his business partner Jim Jarvis, who continues to run the operation today with Wayne's son, Brad Licher. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, who will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will take place March 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org). Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/pasadenastarnews. WL00191930-image-1.jpg
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Mar. 8, 2019