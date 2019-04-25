|
April 5, 1935 - April 21, 2019 On April 21, Easter Sunday, William Charles Huber passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimers. Words cannot express how this kind and gentle man will be missed. He was a shining example of his Catholic faith for all those who met him, including friends and coworkers, but especially his family. He truly exemplifies Jesus' words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant." Bill was born on April 5, 1935, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Carl Borromeo Huber and Helen Elizabeth Nelson, the second of four siblings whom he loved. He lost his mother to cancer as a teenager, and that sorrow remained with him throughout his life. Growing up, he loved sports and excelled in skiing. He was an avid ski jumper, packing down the Fourth Ward Hill course with his skis before climbing the wooden structure for his 120 foot jumps. He attended St. Patrick's Catholic Grade School and High School in Eau Claire, and it was there that he met and dated the love of his life, Kathleen Patricia Brueggen. She was the new kid in his 6th grade class, and seeing her with her family at church, his mother said, "Why don't you get to know that girl?" Another turning point came when one day during their high school years Patti's mom Kathleen gave Bill two tennis rackets. Dad instantly took to the sport and played tennis with Patti on "the island" every weekend. They carried this tradition of playing tennis every weekend throughout their lives together. He taught his four children to play, and one of his favorite things to do on holiday vacations was to organize a tennis tournament for his family. Dad was elected class president for his senior class, but the same year Mom was elected school forum secretary. Together they went to the principal of St. Pat's to argue which post was the most important. This principal, Fr. Paul, who later became Bishop Paul of La Crosse, WI, became their dear friend, and that friendship lasted until the good bishop's death. Dad and Mom attended every class reunion they could, always entertaining their classmates with witty programs and tributes to their alma mater. While Mom went to Washington, D.C. to pursue her interest in fashion design, Dad attended St. John's University in Collegeville, MN, a chemistry major. Mom would come back for homecoming and graduation, and then Mom and Dad were married at St. Pat's on November 16, 1957. After serving his ROTC duties in an army base in Ayer, Massachusetts, where his first daughter was born, Bill was hired as a chemical engineer for 3M Company in St. Paul, Minnesota. Their first son was born while they lived in their small house in White Bear Lake. When there came an opportunity to transfer to the 3M plant in Monrovia, CA, Mom and Dad reacted enthusiastically and moved the family to Sierra Madre. Soon after moving, Dad was asked to take a test for managerial aptitude, which he passed with flying colors. It was no surprise that this person-conscious man would make an excellent plant manager, respected and beloved by his 3M family. Their move to Sierra Madre brought joy to the family, mainly in the births of the two last Huber children. Mom and Dad lived together in their beautiful home on Grand View Avenue for 54 years. Dad enjoyed picking fruit in his spacious backyard that also included an aviary of his daughter's cockatiels and a resident troll under the bridge. Dad would walk around the block every chance he got to get his favorite stuffed olives and red currant jam from Ward's Farm. Dad provided for his four children to each attend 12 years of Catholic School at St. Rita's, Alverno High School, and La Salle High School. Dad and Mom attended and supported every sporting event that Anne, Steve, Mike, and Amy played, including basketball, tennis, volleyball, baseball, softball, and cheerleading camp. After work his favorite thing to do was to hit flyballs to his kids. "Can of corn," he would yell as he sent another baseball near or over the fence at then-Sierra Mesa School. One of his favorite phrases was, "it's not quality time, but quantity time, that counts." Dad, you gave us quantity time. After the kids moved away, when he wasn't playing tennis with Patti or friends, he was dancing with Patti at Bing Crosby's place in Palm Desert or the Derby in Arcadia. Bands would start playing "Steppin' Out with My Baby" when they saw them enter the bar. Mom and Dad were thrilled to be board members of the Monrovia Tennis Club. He and Patti had box seats at the annual Indian Wells Tennis Garden for 25 years, and were overjoyed to attend the US Open in 2015. They were fortunate to have taken two amazing trips to Spain and Italy, once with Dad's brothers, Paul and Dave, and their wives, Dee and Amanda. One of Bill's passions was bike riding with Patti. They discovered bike trails across the United States together but they put the most mileage on his two favorites, the Trail of the Coeur d'Alene in Idaho and the Red Cedar Trail in Wisconsin. After he retired in 1992, after working 32 years for 3M., Dad took up watercolor and acrylic painting. Using his artist's eye for design and his chemistry skills to mix new colors, he produced over 90 paintings that are hanging in the homes of his children and grandchildren as well as his own. His love of art stemmed back to the days around the family dinner table when he would draw scenes on paper napkins while he spun tales about his childhood summers on his Uncle Martin's farm. Mom and Dad eventually became daily communicants at St. Rita's. Weekdays, he might ask us to join him for the 6:30 a.m. Masses at the Mater Dolorosa Monastery. Afterwards, going to the bakery for a cinnamon roll was a staple. Dad also cherished his responsibility as a communion minister, bringing communion to the homebound. He was a devoted member of the Serra Club. Friends and residents of Sierra Madre will remember Mom and Dad driving their green '52 MGTD to Bean Town, joining the lively conversations that also included Mom's mother Kathleen, whom they cared for until she died in 2009. Dad's life has been blessed by his 4 wonderful children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, who have each brought him more love and happiness than he could ever imagine. Bill is survived by his wife, Patti (Kathleen Patricia), his four children, Anne (John) Stark, Steve (Sue) Huber, Mike (Elizabeth) Huber, and Amy (Chris) Moye, his 11 grandchildren, Nate (Sara), Camila (Kegan), Will, Hailey, Maddie, Shay, Kyle, Steven, Nicole, Stefi and Stephen, and two greats, Oliver and Calvin, the latter born on Dad's 80th birthday. His is also survived by his two brothers, Paul (Dee) Huber, and David (Amanda) Huber. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Helen, and his sister, Mary. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Rita Catholic Church on Saturday, April 27, at 9:30 a.m. A reception will follow in Father Gara Hall. A viewing and rosary will be held at Cabot and Son's on Friday April 26 at 5:00 p.m.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Apr. 25, 2019