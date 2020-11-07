1/1
William Louis Crowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Feb. 5, 1930 - Nov. 3, 2020 William (Bill) Crowell passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was 90. The son of Paul and Estelle Crowell, Bill was a lifelong resident of Pasadena and loving husband of Ellen (Churchill) Crowell, who died in 2003. They were married in 1956. Bill will be remembered by his family for his loving involvement with his kids' activities and education, his tremendous enjoyment in the lives of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, his service to Westminster Presbyterian Church and his longtime circle of friends through Tradewinds and Study Group. Bill enjoyed a distinguished career as an engineer that began when he joined the Air Force in 1952, training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio before serving for three years in Germany. Following his honorable discharge, Bill began a career in technology development and space exploration that included work at ITT Cannon Electric, Burroughs Corporation, and the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab, where he worked on the Galileo, Cassini, and Mars Pathfinder missions. Bill was the grandson of noted building contractor William C. Crowell, and he took great pride in his family's legacy in developing many of the buildings that contribute to the area's distinct presence today. Bill is survived by his sisters, Pauline Cranford (Bill) and Nancy Crowell; children Brian (Lyn), Keith and Danielle Crowell; and eight grandchildren David (Jackie), Matthew (Andrea), Stephen, Adam, Regan DeWaal (Alex), Jacob, Jonathan, Deidre; and four great grandchildren. A memorial celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled for a later date. Gifts in Bill's memory would be welcomed by Westminster Presbyterian Church in Pasadena. https://www.wpcpas.org/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Nov. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pasadena Star-News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved