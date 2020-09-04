Oct. 8, 1926 - Sept. 1, 2020 William Louis James Loesch passed peacefully of natural causes on September 1, 2020 at the Pasadena Highlands Assisted Living after a long struggle with dementia. Bill was born on October 8, 1926 in Jamestown, North Dakota. Bill farmed in Melville, North Dakota during WWII, but in the 1950s, he came to Southern California to work as a machinist in the aircraft factories during the winter. In Los Angeles he met, (and later married) Beatrice Angeline Moffett in 1957 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Altadena, where he is still a member. They were married for 62 years, before her death on May 26, 2019. They raised five children together four sons and one daughter. Bill divided his time between farming in ND during the summers and working as a machinist for such companies as Bell and Howell, Kennedy Company, Datatape and Vickers Aerospace. Bill also built up a business in Pasadena of rental properties, named The Madison Square. Bill retired in 1990 and spent his retirement as the owner and property manager of The Madison Square Cottages. Bill was a member of the San Gabriel Valley Chrysanthemum Society and the Orange County Chrysanthemum Society. He loved growing mums for local and state competitions. William is survived by his loving family, sons Raymond (Cynthia) and William "Bill" (Ginger); daughter Diane (Lee) Klein; seven grandchildren, Laura (Benjamin) Harrison, Jennifer (Ignacio) Maqueda, Stephen Loesch, Claire Loesch, Samuel Loesch, Hunter Klein, Tyler Klein; a great-grandson, William Harrison; a great-granddaughter, Baby Girl Maqueda (Coming November 2020) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Nicolas & Caroline (Zink) Loesch, his wife, Beatrice (Moffett) Loesch (May 26, 2019, and two sons Dennis L. Loesch (October 4, 2016) and Louis J. Loesch (January 14, 1999); His brother, Jack Loesch and his sisters, Bonita (Loesch) Tucker, LaVonne Loesch & Monica (Loesch) Linberg. The family would like to thank all the many wonderful caretakers that took care of Bill for many years at the Pasadena Highlands. They were a blessing to him in his final years. A private family visitation will be held at Cabot and Sons in Pasadena, CA on Sunday, 9/6/2020. Bill's final resting place will be at The Carrington Cemetery, Carrington, ND on Saturday, 9/12/2020. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to North Dakota Future Farmers of America, in Memory of William L.J. Loesch at www.ndffafoundation.com
