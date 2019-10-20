|
|
Apr 19, 1932 - Oct 4, 2019 Wini Lees passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years John, her son Mark, and her grand-daughter Misty Wilson. Born on April 19, 1932, in Detroit Michigan, daughter of William and Mildred Goble and sister to Geraldine Goble-Teutsch. Proud graduate of Cass Tech High School class of 1950. Wini met the love of her life, John and they were married on August 4, 1951. They moved to Glendora, California in 1961 where they raised their family. Wini worked for the Employment Development Department where she retired after 23 years of service in 1989. John and Wini enjoyed many years of travel together. In 1991, they moved to Yuba City, CA where she enjoyed her time oil painting and photography. She also participated in the book and garden club. She will be remembered for her love of her family, her love of travel, the kindness she showed others, her strength and her laughter when all else failed. She will be greatly missed by "her girls" Dawn (Tom), Laura Wilson (Kenneth) and Karen Lees (Emily), eight grandsons and eighteen great-grandchildren. Wini will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Glendora, Ca
Published in Pasadena Star-News on Oct. 20, 2019