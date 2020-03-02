|
|
CUMBERLAND - Adelaide McLaughlin, 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Cumberland. She was the beloved wife of the late William E. McLaughlin, Jr.
Born in Pawtucket on April 1, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mariana (Raposa Cordeiro) Santos. Early in her married life she raised her family in Mansfield, MA, moving to Cumberland in 1961.
Addy was multi-talented, excelling as a seamstress, cake decorator, and furniture upholsterer and caner.
She enjoyed dancing and gardening, and was a Master Gardener. She was certified in food presentation. Addy was a waitress for many years, employed by Camille's in Providence and The Lord Fox in Foxboro.
Addy is survived by her children: Raye Santos and Lani Cruz of California; Lesley McLaughlin, her caregiver, of Cumberland; Michele (Jack) Graham of Attleboro; Christine McLaughlin of Pennsylvania; and Frances McLaughlin of Wisconsin One sister, Belle Deliz of Florida. Nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Michael W. McLaughlin and William M. McLaughlin. She is pre-deceased by her siblings, Henry (Eva) Santos, Connie Sullivan and Hilda Fleck.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Adelaide's Life Celebration to be held on Thursday March 5, 2020, with Visiting Hours from 8 AM to 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10 AM in The Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 84 Exeter Road, Exeter, RI. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 3, 2020