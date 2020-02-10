|
CUMBERLAND - CHENOT, Agnes (Brennan) 90, of Cumberland passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. She was the wife of the late Louis L. Chenot.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna Lillian (Remillard) Brennan. She resided in Cumberland for over 50 years.
Mrs. Chenot was employed as a Teacher Aide for the Cumberland School Department. She taught primarily in Preschool and Elementary classes at Ashton Elementary School and North Cumberland Middle School.
She was a communicant of St. Aidan Church, where she was active in many church functions. She would also volunteer her time at St. Joan of Arc Church's SPRED program. Agnes was a member of the Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Walking Club, for 5 years, where during that time she logged 10,000 miles. Those who love her will always remember her deep religious faith, her upbeat and positive personality, but most of all she will be remembered for the love she shared with her family.
She leaves her children, Jo-Ann Barrett and her husband Bill of North Smithfield, David Chenot and his wife Catherine of Burrillville, Mark Chenot and his fiance Lindsay of Woonsocket, and Donna Anderson and her husband Eric of Uxbridge, MA and Paula Vinacco and her husband Kenneth of Scituate, RI; her brother, Joseph Brennan of Bradenton, FL; her eight grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Agnes's Life Celebration to be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 with Visiting Hours from 9 AM to 10:30 AM in the J J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt.122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM in the St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the MS Dream Center, Peter Pastore Youth Center, 155 Gansett Ave, Cranston, RI 02910.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 9, 2020