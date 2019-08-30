Home

Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
Agnes Court Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Agnes Court, 98, passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2019 at Oak Hill Center in Pawtucket. She was the wife of the late Edward (Lou) Court.

Born in Lincoln, Agnes, known affectionately by family and friends as Gig, lived most of her 98 years in Pawtucket. She was the daughter of the late Francisco Sousa and the late Caroline (Faria) Sousa. She was also the sister of the late Jennie Roderick, Rosalie Roderick, and Mary Santiago.

Gig worked for over 50 years as a shipping supervisor at New England Paper Tube in Pawtucket. She will be remembered for her love, support, and care for her family members and friends, as well as her no-nonsense and feisty style. But more than anything, Gig always reached out to her family and friends with her love and compassion. She was always there for us. Gig is also affectionately remembered for her obsession with romance novels and watching QVC and HSN on television.

Gig is survived by two nieces, Barbara Bardsley of Woonsocket, and Margaret Machado of California; and two nephews, Walter Roderick of Bristol, and Dr. Dennis Roderick of Pawtucket. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 11 a.m. in the Springvale Cemetery on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Oakhill Center, 544 Pleasant St., Pawtucket, RI 02860. Attn: Activities Fund.

thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 31, 2019
