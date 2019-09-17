Home

Agnes S. (Sarhan) Nozolino

Agnes S. (Sarhan) Nozolino Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Agnes S. (Sarhan) Nozolino, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on September 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph Q, Nozolino Sr.
Mrs. Nozolino is survived by her son Joseph Nozolino and his wife Judith of Pawtucket. She is also survived by her granddaughters Jill Nozolino and Joslyn Nozolino.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for agnes on Friday, September 20th at 11:00 am in the Jean Jugan Residence, Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket. Her calling hours will be in the Chapel their on Friday from 9:00 am prior to the Mass.
www.manningheffern.com.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Little Sisters would be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 18, 2019
