CUMBERLAND - MEDOFF, Albert A., 89, of Cumberland passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Providence. He was the husband of the late Mary (Souza) Medoff.
Born in McAdoo, PA, he was the son of Albert and Helen (Marasha) Medoff. He resided at the Wake Robin Apartments in Lincoln for ten years, previously residing in Cumberland for most of his life.
Mr. Medoff was employed as Shipping and Receiving Clerk for the Roger Williams Food Distributors Inc. for many years. During his younger years he was a Banker and Musician in New York City.
He was a communicant of St. Jude Church. He was also a member of the Cumberland Senior Center where he ran Bingo for many years. He loved to play the accordion and enjoyed sketching and painting.
He leaves his three step-children, Elizabeth LaChance of Cumberland, Diane Renfrew and her husband Gregory of Johnston, and Antonio Afonso and his wife Rita of Cumberland; his sister Stasia Ricci of Lincoln; his three grandchildren, Melinda, Bonnie, Rebecca; his three great-grandchildren, Gussy, Dominic and Meara; one niece, and several nephews.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com