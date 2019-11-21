Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa's Church
358 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albina Angeli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albina C. (Girouard-Paiva) Angeli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albina C. (Girouard-Paiva) Angeli Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Albina C. Angeli, 94, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on November 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Andrew Angeli.
Mrs. Angeli was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of Philias Girouard and Marie (Mercier) Girouard-Paiva. She was a hairdresser and Pawtucket school department cook.
Albina is survived by her children; John Angeli and his wife Mary of Manchester, Connecticut, Andrea Bielecki and her husband Brian of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and Brenda Lee Delude and her husband David of Pawtucket.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Albina on Monday at 11:00 am in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Her calling hours will be Monday morning from 9:00am until 10:30 am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. For the full obituary and lieu of flowers request please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -