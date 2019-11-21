|
PAWTUCKET - Albina C. Angeli, 94, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on November 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Andrew Angeli.
Mrs. Angeli was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of Philias Girouard and Marie (Mercier) Girouard-Paiva. She was a hairdresser and Pawtucket school department cook.
Albina is survived by her children; John Angeli and his wife Mary of Manchester, Connecticut, Andrea Bielecki and her husband Brian of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and Brenda Lee Delude and her husband David of Pawtucket.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Albina on Monday at 11:00 am in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Her calling hours will be Monday morning from 9:00am until 10:30 am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. For the full obituary and lieu of flowers request please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 22, 2019