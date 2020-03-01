|
GLOCESTER - ALBANESE, ALDO H., 89, passed away Feb. 27, 2020. He was the husband of the late Adeline C. "Tilly" (Domato) Albanese; son of the late Antonio and Concetta (Mascio) Albanese; father of Aldo A. Albanese (Lori), Teena M. Bertrand (Donald), Chris M. Albanese (Maria), and the late Louis Albanese; grandfather of Gianna, Luciana, Christina, Victoria, Khiarina, Louis, Sophia, Nicholas and Christopher; brother of the late John Albanese.
Aldo served in the marines following graduating Hope High School during the Korean War. After his service in the military, he attended and graduated from the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy in 1958. Along with his brother John in 1954, they opened State Line Pharmacy in Pawtucket. Aldo took over the business in 1987 and operated it along with his children until selling it in 2004 after 50 years of operation.
Aldo will always be remembered as a "people person" and loved getting to know and joking with his customers. Aldo was also a long time member of the RI Pharmacist Association and served as its President in 1973-1974.
Aldo enjoyed tinkering around the house and always had a project to do. He enjoyed taking day trips with his beloved late wife Tilly. Aldo especially enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren for family meals, gatherings and vacations. Being together and laughing with family was his joy in life.
Aldo will be remembered as a man who lead an exemplary life as a father, grandfather, and friend and was always the "Life of the Party".
Visitation and funeral services will be held Tuesday, 9 to 10:15 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Ave., Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hasbro Children's Hospital, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 2, 2020