Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Notre Dame Cemetery
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandra Costa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandra "Alex" (Sousa) Costa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexandra "Alex" (Sousa) Costa Obituary
PAWTUCKET – Alexandra "Alex" Sousa Costa, 87, passed at home on July 20 with family by her side. Born in Monte, Madeira Island, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Ferdinando Da Cruz De Sousa and Julia Goncalves.

She had been a teacher in Madeira for nine years, arriving in United States in 1970. She was the loving wife of Jose Costa for almost 50 years. She also worked at Conrad Jarvis and International Accessories. Alex and her husband loved traveling. She was a member of Our Lady of Monte, and an active communicant of St. Teresa Parish.

Besides her husband, she is survived by a sister, Irene Sousa, and several cousins in Brazil and Portugal.

Visitation and funeral will be held Tuesday, July 23, starting at 8:30 a.m. from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa Church, Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Download Now