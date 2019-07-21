PAWTUCKET – Alexandra "Alex" Sousa Costa, 87, passed at home on July 20 with family by her side. Born in Monte, Madeira Island, Portugal, she was a daughter of the late Ferdinando Da Cruz De Sousa and Julia Goncalves.



She had been a teacher in Madeira for nine years, arriving in United States in 1970. She was the loving wife of Jose Costa for almost 50 years. She also worked at Conrad Jarvis and International Accessories. Alex and her husband loved traveling. She was a member of Our Lady of Monte, and an active communicant of St. Teresa Parish.



Besides her husband, she is survived by a sister, Irene Sousa, and several cousins in Brazil and Portugal.



Visitation and funeral will be held Tuesday, July 23, starting at 8:30 a.m. from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa Church, Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 22, 2019