Alice M. Gruslin
PAWTUCKET - Alice M. Gruslin, 75, of Pawtucket, passed away August 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Gruslin. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John and Yvonne (Millette) Finn.

She is survived by her children, Kimmarie Carr, Joseph and Kevin Gruslin, her brother, John Finn, her sisters, Joan Sullivan, Jane Rancourt, and Rosemary Finn. She also leaves eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren.

The funeral and burial were private. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home.

Published in Pawtucket Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home - Pawtucket
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
August 24, 2020
RIP Alice. Thank you for letting me borrow your coat for my wedding day.
Rita & Andy Clement
Friend
