PAWTUCKET - Alice M. Gruslin, 75, of Pawtucket, passed away August 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Joseph A. Gruslin. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late John and Yvonne (Millette) Finn.She is survived by her children, Kimmarie Carr, Joseph and Kevin Gruslin, her brother, John Finn, her sisters, Joan Sullivan, Jane Rancourt, and Rosemary Finn. She also leaves eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren.The funeral and burial were private. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home.