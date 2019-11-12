Home

Alice M. Lopes Obituary
LINCOLN - Alice M. Lopes, 87, passed away on Saturday in the Grandview Nursing Center, Cumberland.
Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Raul and Arminda (Ferreira) Lopes. Alice resided in Lincoln for the past 30 years, previously residing in Cumberland.
She was previously a member of the St. Aidan Senior's Club.
She is survived by her sister Nazare Lopes of Lincoln. One cousin Alzira Pino of Cumberland and several extended cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on November 13, 2019, in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland.
jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 13, 2019
