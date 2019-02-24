Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lincoln Funeral Home Inc
1501 Lonsdale Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 726-4117
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lincoln Funeral Home Inc
1501 Lonsdale Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
8:30 AM
Lincoln Funeral Home Inc
1501 Lonsdale Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Church
301 Front St.
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Notre Dame Cemetery
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aline Moreau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aline S. Moreau

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aline S. Moreau Obituary
LINCOLN – Aline S. Moreau, 88, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.

She was the wife of the late Robert W. Moreau Sr. At the time of his passing in May 2018, they had been married 62 years.
Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Eva (Phaneuf) Alain.

Mrs. Moreau had been very active and served on various committees at Saint Mathieu Church in Central Falls.

She is survived by her sons, David A. Moreau and his wife Pegeen of Lincoln, and Robert W. Moreau Jr. and his partner Alex Almeida of Lincoln; her daughter, Susan M. Spencer and her husband Kevin of Lincoln; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Roger Alain, who died in infancy.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. from the Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Aline's memory to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896 would be appreciated.

Guestbook at www.LincolnFuneral Home.org
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lincoln Funeral Home Inc
Download Now