LINCOLN – Aline S. Moreau, 88, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.



She was the wife of the late Robert W. Moreau Sr. At the time of his passing in May 2018, they had been married 62 years.

Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Eva (Phaneuf) Alain.



Mrs. Moreau had been very active and served on various committees at Saint Mathieu Church in Central Falls.



She is survived by her sons, David A. Moreau and his wife Pegeen of Lincoln, and Robert W. Moreau Jr. and his partner Alex Almeida of Lincoln; her daughter, Susan M. Spencer and her husband Kevin of Lincoln; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



She was the sister of the late Roger Alain, who died in infancy.



Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. from the Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Aline's memory to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896 would be appreciated.



Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 25, 2019