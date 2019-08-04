Home

Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
63 Church St.
Slatersville, RI
Burial
Private
Allan L. Rodrigues Obituary
WOONSOCKET – Allan L. Rodrigues, 54, of Woonsocket, died Aug. 2, 2019. He was the husband of Maureen (Cote) Rodrigues, whom he married on April 29, 1995. Born in Woonsocket, he was raised by his great-grandmother, Lillian Renaud, and grandparents, Pauline and Neil Bertrand.

Allan worked as a distribution supervisor for many years at TJ Maxx as well as Filene's Basement. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing golf, tennis and landscaping his yard as well as helping neighbors with theirs. Another of Allan's passions was volunteering at Missy's Restaurant organizing their Thanksgiving meal distribution.

Along with his wife Maureen, he is survived by his two daughters, Vanessa Rodrigues of Pascoag, and Krysta Rodrigues of Providence. He was the grandfather of Jayce, Emma, and Everly. He is also survived by two of his best friends, Robert Drainville and Steven Kiley.

His funeral will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to a in memory of Allan.

www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 5, 2019
