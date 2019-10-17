|
PAWTUCKET - Almerinda McGeough, 96, of Pawtucket entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Arthur McGeough. Almerinda was born in South Attleboro, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Patricio Costa and Ermelinda Alexandre Costa.
She was an artist for the former H and B Corporation where she met her husband. Almerinda later was employed as a receptionist at Dotty's Decorating which brought her a lot of joy.
Mrs. McGeough is survived by her daughter Patricia Sauve and her husband Brian of Scituate, Massachusetts and her son Michael McGeough and his wife Diane of Cranston. she also leaves her sister Otilia Tracey of Scituate, RI and was the sister of the late George Costa.
Vovo to Lily and her parents Loi and Daisy Nguyen. She loved her nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral service for Almerinda on Saturday, October 19th at 10:00 am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Her burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket.
In lieu of flowers donations to Hope Hospice Palliative Care, North Main Street Providence would be appreciated. If you would prefer to send flowers please send ones with a white theme.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 18, 2019