PAWTUCKET - Amelia M. (Panichas) Sell, 84, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence. She was the wife of the late Joseph J. Sell, Sr. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Stella (Opielaski) Panichas.
Mrs. Sell worked at the former Memorial Hospital, Pawtucket, for forty years and continued as a volunteer after she retired in 2003. Amelia was a communicant of St. Teresa Church and a member of St. Teresa's Seniors for many years. She enjoyed visiting the casino, playing Bingo with friends and spending time with her family.
She is survived by three sons, Joseph J. Sell, Jr. and his wife, Rose, of Pawtucket, Joanne M. Young and her husband, David, of Cumberland and Janice J. Barbeiro and her husband, Manny, of Pawtucket; four grandchildren, Tracy, Rebecca, Shannon and Rachel and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Donna Sell and sister of the late Edward and Thomas Panichas.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. VISITATION will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 26, 2019