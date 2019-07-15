Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Americo Lopes
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Americo Lopes Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Americo Lopes, 87, passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Isabel (Coelho) Lopes for sixty years.
Born in Portugal, he was a son of the late Antonio Francisco and Filomena da Conceição Lopes.
Americo and his wife came to the United States in November of 1970 and worked as a baker for forty-seven years. He spent twenty-one years as a baker in Portugal and twenty-six years baking in the United States. He retired from the bakery business in 1997. Americo also assisted his son in running Colonial Liquors in Pawtucket from 1981 through 2016.
Some of his pastimes included gardening and producing homemade Portuguese wine.
Besides his loving wife, he leaves a son, Antonio Lopes and his wife, Karen of Pawtucket; his grandson, Eric Lopes and his sister, Carolina in Portugal. He was predeceased by two brothers, Augusto and Antonio and two sisters, Enedina and Virginia.
VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Services will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment in his family plot at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence will be private.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 15, 2019
