EAST PROVIDENCE -Ana Alice Correia De Morais, 95 of East Providence and formally of Central Falls, passed away on April 3, 2020. Born in Faial, Azores on Oct. 16, 1924, she was the daughter of the late José De Morais and Narcisa (Correia) De Morais.
Ana was an embroidery teacher and as a hobby she did glass paintings for family and friends, in Faial before coming to the United States. She also worked for many years at the former Colonial Laundry before retirement.
Ana is also survived by her sister Julia Correia De Morais and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces, and many special friends, both in the U.S. and the Azores.
The funeral and burial will be private.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 6, 2020