1/1
Ana M. Rei
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUMBERLAND - Ana M. Rei, 90, passed away on Wednesday in the East Gate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, East Providence. She was the wife of the late Diamantino Rei and the late Manuel Cardoso Martinho.

Born in Gois, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Silvina Assuncao (de Almeida) Martins Jr. She came to this country in 1985 settling in Cumberland.

She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cumberland.

Ana enjoyed traveling with her friends and family.

She was employed as a factory worker for the former Peterson-Puritan Co., Cumberland for many years until her retirement.

She is survived be her five children; Maria do Rosario de Fatima (Mariazinha); Maria Isabel (Belita); Jose Manuel (Joey) all of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Conceicao Maria (Sara) of Mendon, MA and Francisco de Assis (Francisquinho ou Frank) of Cumberland. Seven grandchildren; Diego, Fernando, Joao Ricardo, Jessica, Heidi, Leonard and Shane. One great-granddaughter Isla and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Antonio (Antoninho) and the sister of the late; Maria dos Santos, Daniel Martins, Maria Celeste and Augusta Barata.

Ana's Life Celebration will be held on Wednesday beginning with Visiting Hours from 4 PM to 7 PM and continuing on Thursday at 9 AM from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive Cumberland. Burial will be private.

Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Aug. 27 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved