CUMBERLAND - Ana M. Rei, 90, passed away on Wednesday in the East Gate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, East Providence. She was the wife of the late Diamantino Rei and the late Manuel Cardoso Martinho.
Born in Gois, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Jose and Silvina Assuncao (de Almeida) Martins Jr. She came to this country in 1985 settling in Cumberland.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cumberland.
Ana enjoyed traveling with her friends and family.
She was employed as a factory worker for the former Peterson-Puritan Co., Cumberland for many years until her retirement.
She is survived be her five children; Maria do Rosario de Fatima (Mariazinha); Maria Isabel (Belita); Jose Manuel (Joey) all of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Conceicao Maria (Sara) of Mendon, MA and Francisco de Assis (Francisquinho ou Frank) of Cumberland. Seven grandchildren; Diego, Fernando, Joao Ricardo, Jessica, Heidi, Leonard and Shane. One great-granddaughter Isla and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Antonio (Antoninho) and the sister of the late; Maria dos Santos, Daniel Martins, Maria Celeste and Augusta Barata.
Ana's Life Celebration will be held on Wednesday beginning with Visiting Hours from 4 PM to 7 PM and continuing on Thursday at 9 AM from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive Cumberland. Burial will be private.
