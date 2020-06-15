Andrew Kacharo
1921 - 2020
PAWTUCKET - Andrew Kacharo, 99, a retired Pawtucket Police Officer and World War II Navy veteran, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Marie F. (Bolotte) Kacharo.

Andy leaves a son, Jeffrey A. Kacharo and a granddaughter, Angelina, both of Pawtucket.

Services are private. Memorial gifts to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. For complete obituary and online condolences visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com

Published in Pawtucket Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William W. Tripp Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Andys passing. His spirit will be missed at the Leon Mathieu Senior center. In sympathy, Staff & members of the Leon Mathieu Senior Center
Mary Lou Moran
