PAWTUCKET - Andrew Kacharo, 99, a retired Pawtucket Police Officer and World War II Navy veteran, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of the late Marie F. (Bolotte) Kacharo.
Andy leaves a son, Jeffrey A. Kacharo and a granddaughter, Angelina, both of Pawtucket.
Services are private. Memorial gifts to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. For complete obituary and online condolences visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
He was the beloved husband of the late Marie F. (Bolotte) Kacharo.
Andy leaves a son, Jeffrey A. Kacharo and a granddaughter, Angelina, both of Pawtucket.
Services are private. Memorial gifts to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. For complete obituary and online condolences visit: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pawtucket Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.