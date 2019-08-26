|
|
NORTH PROVIDENCE - Angelina E. Renshaw, 90, passed peacefully on August 24, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Frank W. Renshaw.
Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Rose Arduini.
She is survived by her two children, Joyce Owens of Cranston and Gary Renshaw of Washington State; a grandson, Daniel Owens of Coventry; a granddaughter, Julie Owens of East Greenwich; and four great- grandchildren, Saige, Rory, Morgan, Sadie; her dog, Hap; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29th from 9:00 10:00am at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am in Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, RI. Burial will follow in Rhode Island Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 27, 2019