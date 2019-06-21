PAWTUCKET - Ann M. Markley, 70, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (McCrystal) Markley.

Ms. Markley worked as an associate for Goodwill of Southern New England, Providence, for many years. An avid reader, Ann enjoyed listening to live music and spending afternoons at Colt State Park.

She is survived by two brothers, Gregory Markley and his wife, Angeline, of Auburn, AL and Thomas Markley of North Providence and two nieces, Lyndsay and Kayla. She was the sister of the late Paul "Larry" Markley. The family would like to thank the staff at Harris Health Care Center, East Providence, for their care and support.

VISITATION will be held on Monday from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by Services at 10 a.m. in Cheetham Funeral Home, 1012 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. CheethamFuneralHome.com. Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary