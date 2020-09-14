Ann Marie Setaro, 80, passed on September 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late William P. Setaro Sr.



Born in Oxford, MA, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Alma (Lovely) Comier She had been employed by the former Carties Health Center, Central Falls for over 25 years and then retired from the Mansion Nursing Home, Pawtucket.



She is survived by seven children, Jeanne Plourde, and her husband, Marc, Donna Girouard and her husband, Paul, William P. Setaro Jr. and his wife Dawn, Denise Souza and her husband Tony, James Setaro and his wife Rosie, Paul Setaro and his wife Crystal and Joseph Setaro and his wife Kerrie, a brother, Albert Cormier, a sister, Patricia Katinas, 26 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, a great-great grandson and many nieces and nephews.



She was the sister of the late Jeanne Cassello and Joanne Lavallee.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, September 17th at 10am in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 16th from 5pm until 8pm.



