|
|
PAWTUCKET Anna Kucal 87, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jozef Kucal.
Born in Kowalki, Poland, she was a daughter of the late Alfonz and Jadwiga (Stanielon) Iwaszko. She came to this country from Poland in 1964 and settled in Pawtucket, RI. In 1950 Mrs. Kucal was taken from her native Poland and brought to Siberia to work in a Forced Labor Camp until 1955.
Before retiring she was employed as a Machine Operator for Craft Mfg. Co. of Attleboro, MA for 27 years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church Central Falls Holy Rosary Society.
Mrs. Kucal is survived by her loving children, two daughters, Waclawa Harpin and her husband Michael, Krystyna Malouin and her husband Robert, all of Coventry, RI, two sons Joseph Kucal and his wife Ania also of Coventry, RI and Richard Kucal and his wife Kimberly of Cumberland, RI. She also leaves eight devoted grandchildren, and two sisters Maria Tomala and Antonina Ambrozuk both of Poland.
Mrs. Kucal's funeral will be held Thursday March 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS WEDNESDAY FROM 4:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 3, 2020