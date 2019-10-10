|
CENTRAL FALLS - Anna M. Dos Santos, 85, passed peacefully on October 9, 2019 in East Providence, RI. Born in Brava, Cape Verde she was a daughter of the late Joaquim and Julia (Da Graca) Moniz.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie Gavilanez-Mastrofine and her husband David; two grandchildren, Pierre Gavilanez and Mariuxi Manukyan; four great grandchildren, Jordan Gavilanez, Nayiri, Avetis and Aris Manukyan; a sister, Carlota Da Silva. She was predeceased by her siblings, Maria Da Graca, Henrique (Djicai) Moniz, Lucilio Moniz, Belmiro Mendes and Ricardina.
Calling hours will be held Friday, October 11th from 5:00 7:00p.m. at Faith Christian Center, 95 Sagamore Rd., Seekonk, MA, followed by a service at 7:00p.m. Burial will be Saturday at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland. Funeral procession will begin at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, October 12th at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Oct. 11, 2019