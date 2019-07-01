CUMBERLAND - Anna "Angie" Soroka 96, passed away Saturday June 29, 2019 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo F. Soroka.

Born in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Radlo) Haczynski. Angie lived in Cumberland for the past 58 years and was formerly of Pawtucket.

Before retiring she was employed by the Town of Cumberland School Lunch program as a Cook and later Angie worked for the former Paramount Greeting Card Co.

Anna was a member of St. Joseph's Church Holy Rosary Society of Central Falls and was very active in the parish.

Mrs. Soroka is survived by her loving family two sons Ronald L. Soroka of Vermont, Richard M. Soroka of Cumberland with whom she made her home, four grandsons Matthew Soroka of Pennsylvania, Michael Soroka of California, Leo Soroka and Luke Soroka both Cumberland. She also leaves two cherished great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Florian Haczynski.

The funeral for Mrs. Soroka will be held Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls with a Prayer Service in the Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. CALLING HOURS WEDNESDAY MORNING FROM 9:00 A.M. TO 10:00 A.M. Published in The Pawtucket Times on July 2, 2019