Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
Annabell J. Desautel

Annabell J. Desautel Obituary
EAST PROVIDENCE - Annabell J. Desautel, 70, passed June 18th with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Robert J. Desautel. They resided most of their lives in Pawtucket and had been married for 38 years.
She was the daughter of the late Robert and Doris (Beaulieu) Hester.
Annabell was the loving mother of Patricia Maione, Brian F. Allard Sr, Doris Allard, Brenda J. Allard. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, Brett, Brittany, Noah, Derek, David, Steven, Kaitlyn, Edward Jr., Evan, Ashley, Crystal, Joshua, great grandchildren, Finn, Aubrey, Alexia, Avianna, Joshua, Aria Rose, three siblings Catherine Coyle, Robert E. Hester Jr. and Gerard Hester and many nieces and nephews.
She was mother of the late Frank L. Allard, grandmother of the late Brian F. Allard Jr. and Devon Montreuil, sister of the late Alexander Williams.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22nd at 2pm until 5pm followed by a service at 5pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate www.thekeefefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 20, 2019
