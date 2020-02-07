|
PAWTUCKET - Annette E. Letendre, 92, of Pawtucket, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Henry J. Letendre. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Yvonne (Faucault) Phoenix. Annette was a lifelong resident of Pawtucket.
She is survived by her children, Denise Monastesse and her husband Larry, Dolores Salisz and her husband Albert, Henry Letendre and his wife Penny, Debra Marquis and her husband Wilfred, Donna Letendre and Robert Letendre and his companion Carol Clafin. She also leaves seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Theresa Baranski, Armand, Horace, and Robert Phoenix.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 11th at 10 AM in Saint John the Baptist Church, 69 Quincy Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Monday from 4-8 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 8, 2020