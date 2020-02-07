Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
For more information about
Annette Letendre
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
Saint John The Baptist Church
69 Quincy Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annette Letendre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette E. (Phoenix) Letendre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annette E. (Phoenix) Letendre Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Annette E. Letendre, 92, of Pawtucket, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Henry J. Letendre. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Yvonne (Faucault) Phoenix. Annette was a lifelong resident of Pawtucket.

She is survived by her children, Denise Monastesse and her husband Larry, Dolores Salisz and her husband Albert, Henry Letendre and his wife Penny, Debra Marquis and her husband Wilfred, Donna Letendre and Robert Letendre and his companion Carol Clafin. She also leaves seventeen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Theresa Baranski, Armand, Horace, and Robert Phoenix.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, February 11th at 10 AM in Saint John the Baptist Church, 69 Quincy Avenue, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Monday from 4-8 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -