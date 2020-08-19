PAWTUCKET - Annette Laura Gosselin passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2020 at the age of 86. She was a lifelong resident of the city of Pawtucket, but for the last 10 months of her life. She graduated from St. Jean the Baptist School and then went on to marry the boy next door. Together they raised 4 children. For more than 50 years she was a communicant and active member of St Cecilia's Church. Life with Annette was idyllic. She loved all holidays, always had a child on her knee and bikes lined up in front of the house from all the neighborhood kids who were always welcomed.



Annette had a kind and adventurous spirit. She loved to travel, go to Ocean Grove beach, bowl, play cards, dance and sing, play bingo and enjoy time with friends and family. She loved to laugh, and, to the embarrassment of her children, she could often be heard a block away. But what is an embarrassment to children often becomes the thing you admire and remember the most as an adult, her lasting legacy. She was an example to all to embrace life and live it to its fullest.



Annette went on to work at Gold Industrial Machinery for many years. Her coworkers became her loyal and trusted friends. She worked there until retiring at the age of 62. She enthusiastically entered retirement having set a course to try everything and do everything. She took painting and cake decorating classes, organ lessons, gardening, and crafting. She had a zest for life that was unparalleled. She has been described as vivacious and full of life while simultaneously being a reliable, responsible guiding force for her children, a true north. The word mother had become synonymous with home and friend.



She was the wife of the late Raymond Ronald Gosselin for 63 years and daughter of Wilfred and Germaine Hemond. She is will be sadly missed by her children, Denise and Leon Klang of Rehoboth, Catherine and Paul Lozeau of Lincoln, Daniel and Laureen Gosselin of Pawtucket and Julie and Todd Pascoe of North Smithfield, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She also leaves a brother Maurice and his wife Doris of Pensacola, FL and a brother Roland Hemond of Pawtucket.



Annette will be missed everyday for her love and her example of how to live a good life, how to laugh, and embrace all that life has to offer, especially in these difficult times, her memory will live on in all of us lucky enough to have been touched by her life.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, August 21st, at 12PM noon, in Saint Cecilia Church, Pope John Paul II Parish, 745 Central Avenue, Pawtucket. Visiting hours are Thursday from 6-8 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. Due to current restrictions, social distancing and masks are required. The burial will be private. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store