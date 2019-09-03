|
PAWTUCKET - Anthony F. Drazek, Jr., 77, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Providence. He was the husband of the late Judith A. (Renquin) Drazek. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Anthony F., Sr. and Helen (Sklarski) Drazek.
Mr. Drazek worked as a hub and dye cutter at Masters of Design, North Attleboro, for many years before retiring in 2005. Anthony was a die-hard fan of the New England Patriots and a season ticket holder for over thirty years with his friend John Sienko.
He is survived by five children, Michael F. Lindberg and his wife, Dawn, of Attleboro, MA, Elizabeth D. Burgess-Miller and her husband, David, of Johnston, Patricia A. Stamp and her husband, Robert, of Johnston, Suzanne Drazek- Colacone of South Attleboro, MA and Anthony F. Drazek, III and his companion, Tammy Tedeschi, of Pawtucket; a sister, Carol J. Drazek of Pawtucket; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial gifts to the Pawtucket Animal Shelter, 401 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02861 or a in his name would be greatly appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 4, 2019