Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Anthony Drazek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Drazek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony F. Drazek Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony F. Drazek Jr. Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Anthony F. Drazek, Jr., 77, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Providence. He was the husband of the late Judith A. (Renquin) Drazek. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Anthony F., Sr. and Helen (Sklarski) Drazek.
Mr. Drazek worked as a hub and dye cutter at Masters of Design, North Attleboro, for many years before retiring in 2005. Anthony was a die-hard fan of the New England Patriots and a season ticket holder for over thirty years with his friend John Sienko.
He is survived by five children, Michael F. Lindberg and his wife, Dawn, of Attleboro, MA, Elizabeth D. Burgess-Miller and her husband, David, of Johnston, Patricia A. Stamp and her husband, Robert, of Johnston, Suzanne Drazek- Colacone of South Attleboro, MA and Anthony F. Drazek, III and his companion, Tammy Tedeschi, of Pawtucket; a sister, Carol J. Drazek of Pawtucket; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION will be Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial gifts to the Pawtucket Animal Shelter, 401 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02861 or a in his name would be greatly appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now