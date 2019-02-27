DANIELSON, CT - Anthony Pereira, 96, of Killingly, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25 at the Westview Healthcare Center in Dayville after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Marie (Oldham) Pereira. They had been married for 54 Years.

Anthony was born in Cumberland, RI and had resided there for over 70 before moving to Killingly in 2004. He was the son of the late Anacleto and Camilla (Marques) Pereira. He was also predeceased by his sisters Aurora Pereira, Eugenia Luis and Cecelia Cabral.

Anthony loved to travel with his wife and they especially enjoyed their numerous bus trips to Florida, New England, Canada, and Pennsylvania Dutch Country. They also took great pleasure in cruising the various islands of the Caribbean. A painter and craft person by trade, Anthony could often be found in his workroom building his next bookcase, clock, jewelry box, or bird house. With the arrival of spring each year, his attention turned to planting vegetables and growing flowers. He refilled his bird feeders twice a day, and then just sat and enjoyed the many birds that visited. He and his wife also shared a love of Red Sox baseball and UConn women's basketball.

Anthony is survived by his daughter Susan Blasi of Killingly, Ct, and his grandchildren Kevin Blasi and his wife Jill of Litchfield, CT, Ryan Blasi of Mont Vernon, NH, and Jennifer Aldworth of Ludlow, MA. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren Kyana, Jaden, Liliana, and Elise who gave him so much joy and love.

Relatives and friends are invited to Anthony's Life Celebration beginning with visiting hours on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Rd, Rt 122, Cumberland. Services continue Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9 AM at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in the historic St Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Rd, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anthony's memory to the Ludlow community Center/Randall Boys and Girls Club, 91 Claudia's Way, Ludlow, MA 10156 or online at LudlowBGC.org Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary