CENTRAL FALLS Anthony W. Tony Kieon R.N. passed away Thursday May 2, 2019. He was the beloved companion of Carol A. Levesque for the past 37 years.

Born in Providence he was a son of the late Walter S. and Josephine V. (Salus) Kieon. He lived in Central Falls most of his life.

Before retiring Tony was employed as a Registered Nurse in the Blackstone Valley Area for many years. He was a Vietnam War Veteran serving with the U.S. Navy.

Besides his beloved companion, Tony is survived by his loving family, two daughters Sonya Kieon, Anna Stone, two sons Alexander Kieon, Aaron Stone all of Pawtucket, one sister Susan M. Boland of Wakefield and six grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

His funeral with Military Honors will be held Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS MONDAY FROM 4:00 P.M. TO 7:00 P.M. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations in Tony's Memory to Scruffy Paws Animal Rescue 21 Macera Farm Road Johnston, RI 02919 or your favorite animal group would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 4, 2019