PAWTUCKET - Antoinette L. (Antonio) Till, 92, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late John Till. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Killian) Antonio.
Antoinette worked at Texas Instruments, Attleboro, for many years until her retirement and was an active member of the Dusza-Almeida VFW Post # 1339, Pawtucket.
Antoinette leaves two sons, Omer L. Parmentier, Jr., of Rehoboth and Arthur W. Parmentier of Providence; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Rose Scullin and Bella Hughes.
VISITATION will be held on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Aug. 29, 2019