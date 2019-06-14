LINCOLN - Antonio A. Paiva, Jr., 85, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia A. (Morse) Paiva for sixty-seven years. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Antonio, Sr., and Conceicao "Suzy" (Mendes) Paiva.

Antonio worked for the State of Rhode Island as the data processing supervisor for thirty-five years. In his free time, he enjoyed bowling and playing golf. Antonio was also an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. Above all, he was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who enjoyed spending quality time with his family and dear friends.

Besides his loving wife, he leaves two sons, Dennis A. Paiva of Pawtucket and David A. Paiva and his wife, Theresa, of Lincoln; four grandchildren; two granddaughters-in-law and eight great-grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Elaine A. Paiva and Maurice "Mickey" A. Paiva.

Relatives and friends are welcome to attend VISITATION on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. The funeral and interment in the family lot at Mount Saint Mary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com Published in The Pawtucket Times on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary