NORTH PROVIDENCE - Antonio Cumplido, 101, passed on February 13th. He was the husband of Isabel Maria (Corena) Cumplido. They have been married for 73 years. Born in Colombia, arriving in the United States in 1970.
Besides his wife he is survived by eleven children, William Cumplido, Mercedes Pertuz, Janire Ordonez, Filadelfo Cumplido, Martha Navarro, Alfonso Cumplido, Carmen Zapata, Redentora Cumplido, Margarita Gomez, Vilma Cumplido and Eusebio Cumplido, four brothers, four sisters, twenty four grandchildren, Twenty great grandchildren and thirty-one nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Manuel Cumplido.
His funeral will be held Monday, February 18th at 8:30am from the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John the Baptist Church, Quincy Ave, Pawtucket at 10am. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be held Sunday from 5pm until 8pm.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 16, 2019