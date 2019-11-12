Home

SOUTH ATTLEBORO - Antonio Maia, 91, passed away on Thursday at home. He was the husband of the late Docilia G. (Garcia) Maia. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Manuel Maia Ribeiro and Maria do Prazeres (Diniz) Ribeiro. He resided in South Attleboro for the past 33 years previously residing in Lincoln.
Antonio had a love for his family and enjoyed music. He was an avid instrument player known for playing his accordion, harmonica, and guitar. He loved to have a good discussion about history and politics.
He was the director of manufacturing for RI Textile, Pawtucket for 45 years, until his retirement in 1992.
He is survived by his children; Linda Maia Afonso and her husband Joseph of Providence, Fred Maia and his wife Joyce of Bergen County, NJ. and Nancy Vestri and her husband Noel of Fullerton, CA. Two sisters; Maria doSantos of Burrillville and Ester Salustio of Pawtucket. One brother Aniceto Ribeiro of Snowflake, AZ. Nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Antonio's Life Celebration to begin with Visiting Hours on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 9 AM to 11 AM followed by a Prayer Service at 11 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Hope Health, 1324 Belmont St #202, Brockton, MA 02301
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Nov. 13, 2019
