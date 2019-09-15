Home

J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
401-334-2300
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
1 Fatima Drive
Cumberland, RI
View Map
Burial
Private
Resources
Antonio O. Freitas

Antonio O. Freitas Obituary
CUMBERLAND – Antonio O. Freitas, 73, passed away on Saturday in the Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Maria D. Freitas; they had been married for the past 50 years.

Born in Ribamondego, Portugal, he was the son of the late Jose and Maria (Oliva) Freitas. Mr. Freitas came to this country in 1970, settling in Rhode Island.

Antonio was a member of the Clube Juventude Lusitana, Cumberland, and also a communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cumberland.

He was an avid Sporting Lisbon fan.

He was a supervisor for American Insulated Wire Company, of South Attleboro, for 33 years until his retirement.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his son, Jose M. Freitas of Pelham, N.H., and two granddaughters, Emma and Ana Freitas.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Antonio's Life Celebration, to begin with Visiting Hours on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m., and continuing on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will be private.

Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Sept. 16, 2019
