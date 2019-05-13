Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
342 High Street
Central Falls, RI 02863
(401) 722-7250
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene McGarty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene F. (Roy) McGarty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene F. (Roy) McGarty Obituary
FLORIDA - Arlene F. McGarty 79, passed away Tuesday December 4, 2018. She was the beloved wife of Raymond J. McGarty.
Born in Pawtucket, RI she was a daughter of the late Norman and Lillian (Davis) Roy. She lived in Florida for the past 45 years.
Before retiring Arlene was employed in Florida as a Teacher for 35 years. She was a graduate of Tolman High School of Pawtucket, RI and received her Master's Degree from the University of Florida.
Besides her husband she is survived by four daughters Dawn Sullivan and Brenda Hankin both of Florida, Valerie McGarty of Pennsylvania and Melissa Harris of Michigan, one sister Norma Welfare of Florida. She was the sister in law of Charles and Judy McGarty of Pawtucket, RI. Mrs. McGarty was the mother of the late Raymond M. McGarty. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Graveside Committal Prayer Service Thursday May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Curran Road, Cumberland, RI. Arrangements by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home Central Falls R.I.
Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Karol A. Romenski & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
Download Now