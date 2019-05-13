FLORIDA - Arlene F. McGarty 79, passed away Tuesday December 4, 2018. She was the beloved wife of Raymond J. McGarty.

Born in Pawtucket, RI she was a daughter of the late Norman and Lillian (Davis) Roy. She lived in Florida for the past 45 years.

Before retiring Arlene was employed in Florida as a Teacher for 35 years. She was a graduate of Tolman High School of Pawtucket, RI and received her Master's Degree from the University of Florida.

Besides her husband she is survived by four daughters Dawn Sullivan and Brenda Hankin both of Florida, Valerie McGarty of Pennsylvania and Melissa Harris of Michigan, one sister Norma Welfare of Florida. She was the sister in law of Charles and Judy McGarty of Pawtucket, RI. Mrs. McGarty was the mother of the late Raymond M. McGarty. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Graveside Committal Prayer Service Thursday May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Curran Road, Cumberland, RI. Arrangements by Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home Central Falls R.I. Published in The Pawtucket Times on May 14, 2019