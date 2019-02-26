|
|
PAWTUCKET - Arline "Arli" D. Doran, 64, passed on Friday, February 22, 2019.
Arli was the sister of Linda M. Champagne of Pawtucket.
VISITATION will be held on Friday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be private. For online condolences:
TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Feb. 27, 2019