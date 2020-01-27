Home

O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
Arthur Gilbert
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:30 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
Arthur A. Gilbert Obituary
SOUTH ATTLEBORO - Arthur A. Gilbert, 81, of South Attleboro, MA, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (O'Brien) Gilbert. They were happily married for 49 years. Born in Dover, NH, he was the son of the late Arthur and Lois (Downing) Gilbert.

Arthur was a welder/fabricator in the steel industry for many years before retiring. Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Gilbert. He also leaves his brother, Thomas Gilbert.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Funeral Service Wednesday, January 29th at 6:30 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4:30-6:30 PM, prior to the Service in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home.

www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 28, 2020
