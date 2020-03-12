|
|
CENTRAL FALLS - Arthur R. Patenaude, 83, passed on March 9th. Born in Central Falls where he was a lifelong resident, a son of the late Arthur A. and Lucille (Dulude) Patenaude.
Arthur is survived by nieces and nephews, Michael A. Lavoie, Lisa A. Lavoie, who was also his care giver, Gene D. Lavoie, Lynn L. Boisclair and Michele M. Brunel le, a beloved cousin, Lorraine Heroux, who also lovingly cared for him for many years and several grand nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Dolores I. Lavoie.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 16th from 9am until 10am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa Church, Newport Ave, Pawtucket. Burial with Military Honors will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts to HopeHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St. Providence RI 02904. Thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Mar. 13, 2020