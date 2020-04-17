|
PAWTUCKET - Barbara B. (Jakeman) Priddy, 90, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Garland R. Priddy. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Norman, Sr. and Helen (Prosser) Jakeman.
Barbara was a longtime parishioner of the former St. Martins Episcopal Church, Pawtucket. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, spending time with her friends, knitting and playing cards.
She is survived by her three sons, Gary Priddy and his wife, Cynthia, of Chepachet, Keith Priddy and his companion, Priscilla, of Pawtucket and Jay Priddy and his wife, Tina, also of Pawtucket, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Norman Jakeman, Jr., Gilbert Jakeman and David Jakeman.
Services followed by interment in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. Floral tributes are respectfully omitted. Donations to the , 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Apr. 18, 2020