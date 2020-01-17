Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
For more information about
Barbara Heaney
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Mary’s Church
103 Pine Street
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mount Saint Mary Cemetery
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Heaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara E. Heaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara E. Heaney Obituary
PAWTUCKET - Barbara E. Heaney, 93, of Pawtucket, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Hugh E. Heaney. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Edith (Bailey) O'Neill.

Barbara worked for the former Pawtucket Trust Company for 23 years, retiring in 1992.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Bonnie Corrente, Sharon Plant, Colleen Sherratt, Lynne Wilmarth, Lisa Bouley, Hugh Eddie Heaney and Michael Heaney. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Kenneth and Chester O'Neill.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, January 21st at 10 AM in Saint Mary's Church, 103 Pine Street, Pawtucket. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours Monday from 4-8 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please donate to , 2346 Post Rd #202, Warwick, RI 02886. For Complete obituary,

www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pawtucket Times on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -